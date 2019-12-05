Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – December 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Winning Streak Weather – Wise Continues Thursday!



Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be cold and frosty again, with lows in upper 20’s & low 30’s.

- Advertisement -

For this afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning for Thursday. It’ll be another mild day with highs around 60.

For tonight: More clouds and not as cold, with lows between 40-42.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler on Friday with a few passing showers, mainly for the afternoon, with highs in the lot to mid 50’s.

The forecast is looking mainly dry through Sunday with some sunshine for Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday in the upper 50’s and into the 50’s again for Sunday. Some showers will move back in for Sunday night.

A wet start to next week is forecast with rain likely for Monday and highs back in the 60’s.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.