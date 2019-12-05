Take a self-guided tour of the Governor’s Mansion in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennesseans are invited to visit the governor’s mansion this holiday season for self-guided tours.

This year’s decorations are themed “Songs of the Season,” with each tree decorated to represent a different classic Christmas carol. Visitors may also bring donations to benefit Tennessee nonprofits.

In a news release, first lady Maria Lee says she and Gov. Bill Lee consider it a privilege to be spending Christmas at the Tennessee Residence.

The free holiday tours begin Friday.

Reservations are required. Make them here.

And the Governor even cut down the tree, himself, at his own farm.