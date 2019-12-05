Rep. Tom Graves announces he will not seek re-election in northwest Georgia

WASHINTON D.C. (WDEF) – Northwest Georgia’s representative in Congress has decided that ten years is enough.

Rep. Tom Graves announced in a letter that he will not seek re-election next year.

Graves won the northwest Georgia seat in 2009.

He doesn’t say what his future plans are except spending more time with his family.

Rep. Graves had risen in the House Republican ranks as a close ally of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

He sits on one of the most powerful committees, the House Appropriations Committee and is vice chairman of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.

Rep. Graves is the 21st Republican to announce his retirement since the party lost control of the House.

Here is his entire retirement letter today:

Friends and fellow Georgians,

The holidays are a time of reflection for each of us. Today, I’d like to share a few of my thoughts from last week as we all paused to give thanks.

My first real public service experience was watching my wife, Julie, lead a pro-life effort many years ago. It was inspiring to witness a community band together and cause real change.

Soon after, I found the courage to overcome my fears and run for office. I did so grounded in the creed my parents shared with me: Dream Big. Work Hard. Achieve Much.

I was motivated to push through the tough days of campaigning and the hardest days in office by my kids, Josephine, John and Janey.

The whole of my service was built upon the contributions of countless people; sacrifices of my family, late nights and long days from dozens of dedicated staff members, friendship of my colleagues, generosity of supporters and encouragement from constituents.

Looking back on my years in the Georgia House and now nearly a decade in Congress, I am filled with gratitude. My record is a testament to the collective effort of many talented and special people. The opportunities afforded to me – a North Georgia country boy from a single wide trailer – were far beyond my wildest dreams.

Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won’t be replicated. To my constituents, both past and present, thank you for your vote of confidence and trust. What an incredible privilege it has been to represent you in Congress.

As we all do, I’m entering a new season in life. An exciting season. So, the time has come for me to pass the baton. Now it’s my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades. With Julie near retirement and my kids now suddenly adults, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2020, and instead, join my family in their new and unique journeys.

I’m excited to spend the next year focused on the Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Working to improve Congress for all Americans, and all who will serve after me, seems like the perfect way to close this chapter and say, “thank you.”

May God bless you, and this great and glorious cause we call America.

Freedom first,

Tom