Meigs Co Finding Success Going For Two

Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) Meigs County stud quarterback Aaron Swafford got the Tigers to the state title game on Saturday.

Swafford has done it all for the Tigers this year.

Well almost.

When he started having trouble kicking extra points, Meigs County started going for two, and that might have made them even tougher.

The goal posts at Meigs County haven’t enjoyed as much use this year, especially in the playoffs. The Tigers have ditched the PAT for the TWO try.

Said head coach Jason Fitzgerald:”We went for two and made it half the time, and that would be like making a hundred percent of our extra points. We weren’t making a hundred percent of our extra points, so it’s just a percentage thing.”

The Tigers Go Big when they Go For Two.

Said Swafford:”At one point and time I was kicking extra points. We figured if I’m going to be on the field, we might as well run behind our big old line and score an extra point after that.”

Said Fitzgerald:”We are going to put our big guys in. We are going to snap it to our best player. If you can stop him from the three yard line, then you got us.”

Aaron Swafford even prefers the two point play to the extra point.

Said Swafford:”You wouldn’t think but honestly it’s easier to run that little three yards than it is to line yourself up and swing your leg at a football. You wouldn’t think about that, especially when it’s not automatic when I’m kicking.”

Reporter:”What’s the most two point conversions ya’ll made in a game do you think y’all have got?”

Said linebacker Canyon Grant:”I wanna say probably about four. Three or four.”

The two point strategy worked in the semi-finals.

Trousdale scored late, and they had to go for two to tie the game.

They didn’t make it.

Said Fitzgerald:”If they’re not real confidant in that then that can work in our favor too because they think hey, we’ve got to go for two because they are going to go for two each time, and we’ve got to go for two to keep up with them. If they are not real confident in their two point plays then that does help us out. Every time we score in the state championship game, we are going to go for two. That’s just how we are playing this year.”