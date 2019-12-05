Could Your Hair Dye Cause Breast Cancer?

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new study shows that two common beauty products may be associated with cancer.

A study published by the National Environmental Health Sciences says that women who use permanent dyes and chemical hair straighteners are 9% more likely to have breast cancer.

The study also shows black women who used permanent dye had a 45% higher risk of breast cancer, compared to non-users.

Those who used these products every eight weeks or more often had a 60% higher risk.

Lisa Williams who owns Textures Hair Salon on Hixson Pike says, “I do know that some black women are allergic to a chemical inside of hair dye called phentermine dyamine and I have clients that have allergic reactions and I have learned over years that this chemical is what causes it, that chemical, and some women won’t stop dyeing.”

The study recruited breast-cancer free women whose sisters had been diagnosed with disease.

Williams says that all chemicals come with a risk.

But women can follow simple tips reduce any risks.

She says, “People should use the mildest form of the chemicals, you should get your chemicals done professionally and one time and try to use the most natural thing you can find.”

Researchers say that more research needs to be done.