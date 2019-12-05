Dynamite Defense Delivers McCallie a State Title Over MBA

The McCallie Blue Tornado used a dominating defensive effort on Thursday night in Cookeville to beat MBA 28-7 for the state championship. It marked the second state title in school history for the Blue Tornado.

Big Blue got after Big Red quarterback Marcel Reed all night. McCallie finished the game with nine sacks, a new state championship game record. Besides the sacks, the Blue Tornado defense also scored a touchdown. Thompson Byrd had a 32 yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

MBA scored on an 81 yard touchdown pass to Jack McKennon in the second quarter to tie the game. McCallie took the lead at halftime after Eric Rivers scored on a 44 yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 at the break.

Big Tornado running back B.J. Harris got McCallie rolling in the third quarter with a 49-yard run. A few plays later quarterback DeAngelo Hardy scored on a two yard run to make it 21-7.

Hardy rushed for 103 yards on the night, and he was named the offensive MVP. He added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter on a one yard run to produce the final margin of victory at 28-7.

The Blue Tornado finished the night with 273 yards rushing.

Said head coach Ralph Potter:”We knew they were going to have trouble blocking our guys up front. That’s the best kind of pass defense you can have is to sack their quarterback and put pressure one them. I didn’t count them during the game. I knew we were getting a lot of pressure on him. That was great.”

Said defensive lineman Jay Hardy:”Probably the best week I’ve had ever. I might have a better one. I don’t think anything is going to top this one right now.”

Said DeAngelo Hardy:”I dreamed of this moment all my life every year since 8th grade I’ve told myself and my classmates I was going to win win four state championships. We got our last one. That means a lot to us. Means a lot to our community We just played a heck of a game.”