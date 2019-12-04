Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – December 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Finally, More Mid-Week Sunshine & Dry Through Much Of Friday!



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. It will be another cold and frosty start for the day, with lows between 26 & 33 degrees.

More sunshine returns for both today – Wednesday and tomorrow – Thursday, with some really nice weather on the way. Temperatures will slowly warm up with highs in the mid 50’s Wednesday and upper 50’s to near 60 on Thursday. These afternoon highs very close to our seasonal norms.

Friday: Expect more clouds with a few passing showers possible for late Friday, with highs in the 50’s.

Dry and cooler Saturday, with a few showers possible late Sunday evening.

Next Week: Things are looking wet to begin next week with areas of rain moving in from the Southwest through the middle and latter parts of next week.

