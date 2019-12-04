Meigs Co Must Beat Defending Champs For State Title

Meigs County faces Peabody for the 2A state title on Saturday at noon in Cookeville. It’ll be a tall task for the Tigers to bring home the gold ball against the Golden Tide. Peabody is the defending state champs, and they’re riding a 22-game winning streak. Peabody has scored 30 or more points in every game this season except for one, and their defense has allowed double digits in only two games. Meigs Co also has a solid offense under the direction of senior quarterback Aaron Swafford, and the Tigers defense has four shut-outs this year.

Said Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald:”Peabody is the defending state champion. You know to win the championship you’ve got to beat the best, and so we look forward to playing them on Saturday.”

Said Swafford:”We are going to do what we can do. We’re going to play how we play. And we are going to do our best to get a gold ball from Cookeville this week.”

Reporter:”Anything else we need to know about the game?”

Said Fitzgerald:”Go Tigers.” (laughter)