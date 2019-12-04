Local Point of View on Impeachment Hearings

Another day of impeachment hearings…

The House Judiciary Committee heard from constitutional experts about whether or not President Trumps actions are impeachable offenses.

The Chattanooga community shared their thoughts on the hearings.

Local educator Damien Crisp says,”What Trump has done in term of bribery, quid pro quo, is at the very heart of the impeachment clauses of the constitution.”

“I think it’s bogus. I think they are doing it because they didn’t win the election and the American people are seeing through it.”, says a local resident.

-“I just feel that there are a group of folks in Washington who feel that their pockets are hurt by him being elected. And they are hurt by it and they want the status quo.”

Tammy Parker who is also a local says she is worn out. “I’m kind of tired of it. Either you’re going to impeach him or you’re not. You have the evidence. You have him talking about it and asking another country to help him”

Not everyone has taken the partisan approach. Some people want to hear both sides of the argument.

Lawyer Alan Beard says, “Everybody wants to say that these hearings weren’t fair or done properly. I think it’s been done according to the house rules. It was done the same way Clinton’s impeachment was done. No different.”

“I’ll go with whatever the investigation comes up with and whatever congress does.”, Chattanooga resident Ben Hastings.

David Macneill who is a law student says there needs to be balance. “People have forgotten that both liberals and conservatives are needed to have a balanced society. Conservatives and liberals are wrong sometimes and they’re right sometimes. It just depends on what the issue is.”