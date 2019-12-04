Jay-Z music added back to Spotify

Jay-Z’s birthday may feel like a national holiday to some fans, and the rapper just gave them the gift they’ve been waiting for. His entire discography has been added to Spotify – from “Reasonable Doubt” to “4:44” and all The Blueprints in between.

All of the music mogul’s tunes were previously housed on his own streaming platform, Tidal. His music was also available to purchase on Apple’s music platform. But the star’s hits have not been available on Spotify, which is one of the most popular music streaming platforms, since 2017.

Despite signing big stars like Kanye West and Rihanna, Tidal got off to a slow start. Negative headlines plagued the service every now and then, from a CEO leaving after just three months to accusations that the company falsified numbers about Kanye West and Beyoncé’s streams.

Many fans were upset that Jay-Z decided to hoard his music on the streaming service. To listen to their favorite hits, fans had decide if it was worth the $19.99 for premium service.

After about two years, Jay-Z has made a triumphant return to Spotify, giving fans an opportunity to stream all of his music for the cost of their Spotify membership.

Spotify announced the new addition to the family in a simple tweet. “Happy birthday, Hov,” the tweet read, referring to the rapper by his nickname. “Welcome back to Spotify.”

According to his Spotify page, Jay-Z has 8,400,028 monthly listeners – and that number may go up with his return to the service. For comparison, his wife Beyoncé has 28,255,856 monthly listeners. Their joint album as The Carters, “Everything is Love,” has always been available on Spotify.

Now, all 17 of Jay-Z’s albums are there, including “The Blue Print Collector’s Edition” and his joint album with Kanye West, “Watch the Throne.” For fans, it’s like an early Christmas present – or Christmas miracle.