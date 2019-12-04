Gov. appoints first woman to represent Georgia in U.S. Senate in 100 years

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made history today by appointing a woman to the U.S. Senate, but it comes with some controversy.

Financial executive Kelly Loeffler will be the first woman to represent Georgia in the Senate in almost a hundred years.

In 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton was appointed to a seat that she held for only 24 hours.

Loeffler will serve until a new election next fall.

She is replacing Sen. Johnny Isakson who is stepping down because of health problems.

But conservatives have waged a Twitter campaign attacking Governor Kemp’s decision to appoint her.

They have said she is week on abortion and called the Republican Governor “another Romney.”

The main issue is that President Trump lobbied for Rep. Doug Collins instead.

But political watchers in Georgia note that the Republicans have been hemorrhaging female voters in the Trump era, and Loeffler could help with that.

As the opposition mounted last week, Governor Kemp tweeted “The attacks and games are absolutely absurd. Frankly, I could care less what the political establishment thinks.”

Today he said “(Loeffler) is a trusted leader who knows how to get the job done. She will make our small business owners, farmers, veterans, teachers, students and our families proud. I’m excited to appoint Georgia first female senator in more than 100 years.”

Loeffler has never held political office before, but considered running for the Senate in 2014. She is the CEO of Bakkt, a financial software company and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA franchise.

Today, she acknowledged she has her political work cut out for her.

“I know I have a lot of work to do to earn the trust and support of my fellow Georgians, so for starters please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Kelly Loeffler. I am a devoted wife, a proud patriot and a devout Christian.”