Four charged in fatal drug overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four people are charged in connection with a recent fatal drug overdose in Hixson.

That fatal drug overdose happened on Northpoint Boulevard on Monday.

Chattanooga Police narcotics and homicide investigators worked together to make the arrests.

Nicole Cimini and Joshua Johnson are charged with second degree murder and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Milton Patrick and Jeffrey Scealf are charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

This is in connection to 58 year old Mark Elliot’s overdose death.

Investigators say they interviewed several witnesses and suspects and collecting evidence relevant to the case.

More charges are pending in this case upon review by the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.