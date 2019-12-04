The father of the victim still isn’t ready to forgive Lee Hall on the eve of his execution

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Time is running our for Lee Hall.

The Chattanooga man is scheduled to die on Thursday evening for a brutal murder here in 1991.

He doused his ex-girlfriend Traci Crozier with gasoline and burned her alive.

On Wednesday, his last hope on the state level ended when Governor Bill Lee declined to intervene.

He issued a statement:

“The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall’s case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court yesterday and today. The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case.”

Now Hall’s attorneys are moving on to the federal court system.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected them Wednesday afternoon, but they vow to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If that fails, Hall will be electrocuted Thursday evening in Middle Tennessee.

Gene Crozier will be there. The father of Traci tells our Chip Chapman that he still isn’t ready to forgive Hall for killing his daughter.

Here is an extended cut of that interview.