Encouraging messages on donation cans spreads at Ooltewah Middle School

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — Encouraging messages on cans are showing up at a food donation drive at Ooltewah Middle School.

Beta Club students organized the project. Donations started pouring into the school.

- Advertisement -

They recently noticed cans with kind messages on them. Some say “you are loved,” or “always have hope.”

Once this happened, it spread and more people started writing kind words.

Notes even popped up on lockers.

“We never expected this to happen. This is something our students came up with and I think it is amazing how they have the respect and kindness to write messages to people that need it to give them hope and just inspiration,” said Kelsey Boyd-Thompson, a student.

Ooltewah Middle School is accepting donations until Friday at 10:30 a.m.