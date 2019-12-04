Community meeting on school facilities preliminary report

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A third community meeting on Hamilton County School District facilities was held Wednesday night at Lookout Valley Middle High School.

MGT Consulting Group presented a preliminary report and recommendations on school facilities.

They also took feedback from the public.

The report provides their take on the state of schools in Hamilton County based on factors like schools’ enrollment, capacity and physical condition.

MGT Consulting Group Director Dan Schmidt said the report and recommendations are preliminary and will be changed before a final one goes to school board members in March.