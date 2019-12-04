CFC Make Coaching Changes With Assistant Peter Fuller Becoming New Head Coach

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (December 4th, 2019)- Chattanooga Football Club today announced the on-field leadership for its first fully professional season. Long time Chattanooga FC head coach Bill Elliott will move into a Technical Director role with the club, and Peter Fuller, last season’s Associate Head Coach, will be taking the reins as Head Coach for 2020.

“We are blessed to have such strong continuity from a coaching perspective. It’s something you don’t normally see at this level” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “I’ve watched Bill from afar for years, and the way that he consistently produces high quality soccer is really special. Bringing in Peter as Associate Head Coach last year was a seamless transition, and he has certainly earned the opportunity to be the head coach next season. I couldn’t be happier that these two are returning for 2020.”

As Technical Director, Elliott will be responsible for the overall soccer direction for the entire club, including oversight of player recruitment, scouting and season planning. Fuller will be responsible for the day to day coaching, match preparation and player development. With an eye to further strengthen our on-field product, longtime goalkeeper coach Jordan Matheiss has been promoted to full time Director of Soccer Operations, under Elliott and Fuller.

“I’m thrilled to continue to work with this team and our community in Chattanooga” said Bill Elliott. “I’ve been involved with Chattanooga FC since 2012, and looking back at what we’ve built is humbling. We’ve truly lived by our mission to bring communities together through the beautiful game, and I’m honored to continue the work with the board, Jeremy, our team, and the city.”

“It’s been apparent to me that Chattanooga FC is a unique club for a long time, and I was blown away by my experience here in 2019” said Peter Fuller. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of such an incredible union between team and community. As we move into the professional ranks, I look forward to being able to impart that spirit into the new players, and continue to produce quality results on the field. We have some steep competition ahead of us, but we are ready for the challenge.”

The coaches’ new roles will take effect immediately, and both Fuller and Elliott have begun work on the upcoming season with NISA.