Winds shred tent at Charlie’s BBQ on Main Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Bar-B-Que Restaurant on Main Street lost its outdoor dining tent to high winds in the recent storms.

Charlie’s Bar-B-Que only has seating for 25 inside the restaurant, so the tent and picnic tables served as an overflow area.

The tent would cost twelve hundred dollars to replace, so the owners say they plan to move forward earlier than they had planned, in building a permanent structure to replace the tent.

Owner Elizabeth St. Clair tells us “We were closed from Thursday until today, but apparently, I guess sometime Saturday or Sunday night, there were some high winds and storms, and I remember thinking, ‘It’s is pretty big winds!’, but I never thought about the tent, so we came in yesterday and it was just shredded.”

Charlie’s will remain open while the repairs and done.