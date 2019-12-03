Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – December 3rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lingering Clouds Will Keep Us Feeling Cold for Awhile!

Lingering clouds will continue for much of the day Tuesday, but continued dry. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40’s. Becoming fair later on tonight with lows in the low to mid 30’s by Wednesday morning.

More sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with some nice weather on the way. Temperatures will slowly warm up with highs in the mid 50’s Wednesday and upper 50’s on Thursday.

There’s a slight shower chance Friday and then a dry weekend until late Sunday night. For the middle of NEXT week, expect a short but intense cold snap!

