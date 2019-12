Long time Silverdale football coach Al Rogers has announced that he is stepping down, although he will continue to teach at Silverdale. When reached by phone, Rogers said he was simply tired after many long hours in the coaching profession for some four decades.

Rogers has been the Seahawks head coach for the last nine seasons. Silverdale went 4-6 last year. The Seahawks made the playoffs three times during Rogers’ tenure, including most recently in 2018.