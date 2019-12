DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield county officers have made a second arrest in the hit and run death of a Calhoun man last month.

32-year old Nathan Joe Call of Dalton has been charged with hit and run, and tampering with evidence.

Call was a passenger in a car driver by 32 year old Eric Shane Moore that struck and killed Emory Ware.

Moore faces a series of charges including first degree homicide.