Restaurant: Impossible TV show making over downtown restaurant

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Food Network TV show is remaking a Chattanooga recipe.

The show Restaurant: Impossible is inviting the public to attend their grand re-opening of Blue Orleans.

The show re-makes struggling restaurants in two days with a budget of just $10,000.

Mike Adams opened the restaurant in Chattanooga when his family fled New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

They will re-open the week of Christmas week after a renovation.

You can make reservations by emailing @ volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Monday, Dec. 16 at noon (you will have to pay for the meal).

Use the following in your subject line: 1611 TN RESERVATIONS