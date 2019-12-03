Pickup crashes into North Shore building

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pickup that crashed into a building early this morning on the North Shore.

It happened on the North Shore off Frazier Avenue.

- Advertisement -

It looks like the pickup was heading toward GPS (east) when it left the road and crashed into the entrance of the building.

Police tell us that two people in the truck were taken to the hospital.

The building is on Frazier, but the address is 555 River Street from the road on the Coolidge Park side.