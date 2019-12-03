Motel 6 suspect charged with kidnapping woman for 2 weeks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have charged Brandon York with Kidnapping in the standoff last night at a Motel 6 near the Interstate in Chattanooga.

A woman says York and another man kidnapped her two weeks ago from her home in Harrison.

She says they had held her against her will, moving her around to various hotels in town.

She told police that the men were members of the gang Ghost Face, so she feared for the safety of her children and herself.

Around six Monday evening, a man called 911 saying that a woman was being held captive on Broad Street.

He told them a man on the phone said “If they come here, we will shoot them.”

The woman was rescued in the lobby and the suspect locked himself inside a room.

She warned police that he was armed.

Police evacuated the Motel, and called in negotiators and the SWAT team.

York was taken into custody in the early morning hours.