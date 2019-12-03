Mocs Harrison Moon and Chris James Granted 6th Year of Eligibility

Two members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team recently earned sixth-year waivers from the NCAA. Tight end Chis James was notified on Nov. 13, while offensive lineman Harrison Moon’s request was granted earlier this week.

“We are excited to have both of those guys back for next season,” stated UTC head coach Rusty Wright. “They are both outstanding young men who will be valuable leaders for our program over the next year.”

Moon started all 11 games at right tackle in 2018 and was the leader on the line for the first four games of this season. A native of Chattanooga, he transferred to UTC from Mississippi State in the spring of 2018.

James was a first team All-SoCon pick at tight end after leading the Mocs with seven touchdown catches in 2019. He converted from quarterback to tight end in fall camp and finished with 23 catches for 257 yards.

Senior running back Tyrell Price will also be back in 2020. A preseason All-SoCon selection, his year ended in Week 2 with an injury. He is only entering his fifth year, therefor a waiver was not required for his return.

The Mocs finished with a 6-6 mark under first-year head coach Rusty Wright. That included a third place showing in the Southern Conference with a 5-3 league tally.