Golden Apple: Ron Cox

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF) – Ron Cox was a former brickmason who actually got into teaching, because of his expertise in building.

Now, he’s a coach, and mentor helping young people at Sale Creek School.

He’s helping to build up the lives of his students brick by brick.

“I wish that I had become a teacher sooner. I’ve done a lot of construction work. I am a brickmason by trade. I was 35 before I became a teacher.”

Cox has made up for lost time.

He’s currently the Construction and Weightlifting Coach at Sale Creek Middle High School.

Students relate to him.

Zeke Levi is a Senior at the school.

“Coach Cox is a great guy. He’s always there for you when you need somebody to talk to. He is a big influence in our church; the Sale Creek Church of God. He’s a coach. Anytime anything is wrong with you, your family, you’re broke down on the side of the road, anytime, he will be there for you.”

Charley Watson is also a senior.

“I see him as another father figure. He has helped me out through so many different times. He is a football coach. He is the youth pastor at our local church. He is an outstanding guy.”

Coach Cox makes sure to build great relationships with his students.

“It’s just not about the classroom or the football field, it’s about them as a person. I want them to be able to succeed in life; have a good family.”

That’s why Ron Cox has won this week’s Golden Apple Award.