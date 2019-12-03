Dog fighting investigation continues

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The McKamey Animal Center continues their investigation in a dog fighting case.

“McKamey does not stand for dog fighting. We, we follow, take all those leads seriously. We want to stop dog fighting in the City of Chattanooga,” Interim Director of Animal Services Ofc. Becca Ross said.

Last month, McKamey got a call about a dog.

It was found on top of a trash pile on Lightfoot Mill Road.

The dog couldn’t move and had wounds so severe it had to be put down.

“The dog did have significant fight wounds that appears to be in some type of fight. So we do feel like it could’ve of possibly been in a dog fight,” Ross said.

Ross said that dog fighting is more common than you think.

“Dogs being tied up on tethers, being kept away from each other, maybe very friendly with people, but very dog aggressive. Those are all common things that we look for in dog fighting case,” she said.

In this case, Ross said they’re following up on several good leads they’ve received.

She said there is a $6,000 reward for information leading to charges filed against the person responsible for harming the dog.

If you have any information contact McKamey Animal Center, (423) 305-6500.