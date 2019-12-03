City wants input on FY21 Budget

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga is prepping for 2021 by getting feedback from tax payers on the future budget.

City officials held a public input session Monday night at the North River Civic Center.

It’s the first of multiple sessions where residents can voice their thoughts on what should be funded in 2021.

“I think that the most important thing I would like to see funded is efforts towards affordable housing,” resident Teo Valdes said.

“We would like to see the city make additional progress on trying to complete the route of the Great Eastern Trail,” resident Linda Hixon said.

“People have a lot of say, in fact, we’ve done things that have come up at these sessions in our actual budget and so we want people to come out and give us their best ideas,”

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said.

The city will start getting revenue projections after first of the year.

The budget will likely go in front of city council members in May.

FY21 budget public input sessions:

– Monday, Dec. 9th, 6p-8p at Downtown Public Library (4th floor)

– Monday, Dec. 16th, 6p-8p at Family Justice Center at Eastgate