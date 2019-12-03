Chattanooga businesses participate in Giving Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Different businesses in Chattanooga are giving back to organizations they care about for giving Tuesday.

People at Terminal Brewhouse are enjoying their food all for a good cause.

A percentage of sales is going towards Grayson’s Ladder for Giving Tuesday. The organization supports Grayson Ledbetter. He has Alexander Disease. It’s a rare disorder of the nervous system.

“If you ever meet the young man, you just want to do whatever you can to help. But at the same time there are tons of organizations out there with great causes. This so happens to be the one we wanted to help this time. We are always looking to reach out and help people in the community. We are a locally owned establishment and we want to help anyway we can,” said Dale Bent, the general manager of Terminal Brewhouse.

Over at the West Village, restaurants like Old Gillman Grill are donating 10 percent of proceeds to the Erlanger Neuroscience Institute. The hospital’s foundation relies on donations.

“We service people whether they can pay for their services at Erlanger or not. So in order to continue to grow and get new machines and expand programs. We really do depend on philanthropy from the community to make that happen,” said Steven Wagner, with Erlanger Health System Foundations.

At the Humane Educational Society, people are coming in with donations and items for the pets.

“It makes an incredible difference for us. Especially this time of year there are things we need, like blankets, canned food, treats and toys and it really helps us get through the end of the year,” said Taylor Hixson, with the Humane Educational Society.

BASF donated $10,000 to different organizations in the Chattanooga area for Giving Tuesday.

“Well we want to be a great neighbor. We’ve been here for over 50 years and so we love this community,” said Amanda Hodges, with BASF.

Back at Terminal Brewhouse, they say giving is the least they can do.

“Anything we can do to help that is what we would like to do,” Bent said.

WDEF is raising money for the Salvation Army. If you would like to help, you can click here.