CCS Gets Win Over Rival Boyd Buchanan 54-44

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Christian got a road win over rival Boyd Buchanan on Tuesday night beating the Bucs 54-44. Boyd raced out to a quick 6-0 lead, but CCS finished the first quarter with a 14-8 advantage. With two seconds before halftime, CCS was up 22-21, inbounding the ball under the Bucs basket. They got it in to Grant Vanmeter. The Bucs Ian Johnson came up behind him and stole the ball. He took one dribble and launched a three that bounced in to give Boyd a 24-22 lead at halftime. The contest was tied going into the fourth quarter when the Chargers pulled away for the 54-44 win.