Baylor Tops First High School Wrestling Poll of the Year

By
Rick Nyman
-
0

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100.

 

STATE POLL:

 

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 96  
2 CLEVELAND 90  
3 MCCALLIE 78  
4 BRADLEY CENTRAL 70  
5 SCIENCE HILL 65  
6 FATHER RYAN 63  
7 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 61  
8 WILSON CENTRAL 58  
9 ARLINGTON 18  
10 BLACKMAN 13  
11 CENTENNIAL 12  
12 ROSSVIEW 11  

 

Others receiving votes:  BEECH, BRENTWOOD, HALLS, INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, SUMMIT, TENNESSEE HIGH

