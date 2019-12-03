Baylor Tops First High School Wrestling Poll of the Year

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 96 2 CLEVELAND 90 3 MCCALLIE 78 4 BRADLEY CENTRAL 70 5 SCIENCE HILL 65 6 FATHER RYAN 63 7 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 61 8 WILSON CENTRAL 58 9 ARLINGTON 18 10 BLACKMAN 13 11 CENTENNIAL 12 12 ROSSVIEW 11

Others receiving votes: BEECH, BRENTWOOD, HALLS, INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, SUMMIT, TENNESSEE HIGH