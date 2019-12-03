Baylor Tops First High School Wrestling Poll of the Year

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|96
|2
|CLEVELAND
|90
|3
|MCCALLIE
|78
|4
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|70
|5
|SCIENCE HILL
|65
|6
|FATHER RYAN
|63
|7
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|61
|8
|WILSON CENTRAL
|58
|9
|ARLINGTON
|18
|10
|BLACKMAN
|13
|11
|CENTENNIAL
|12
|12
|ROSSVIEW
|11
Others receiving votes: BEECH, BRENTWOOD, HALLS, INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, SUMMIT, TENNESSEE HIGH