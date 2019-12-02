Winter storm slams the Northeast, killing at least 7

Historic snowfall and rain hammer U.S. coast to coast A dangerous nor’easter is delivering a final blast of snow, ice and rain, creating chaos on the roads right now from Philadelphia to New York City and across New England. The storm has killed at least seven people, hitting more than 30 states during a week-long trek from Oregon to Maine. The storm is expected to wind down Tuesday morning, leaving as much as 30 inches of snow on the ground in upstate New York and more than 2 feet in neighboring states. — Don Dahler

Trending News Extensive flight delays and cancellations continue - Advertisement - The weather is causing travel nightmares at airports across the country. More than 5,000 flights were delayed Monday and more than 750 were canceled nationwide. Some flights at Newark Liberty International Airport waited more than three hours to take off. Parents with small children were struggling to deal with the change in plans. “I have a limited amount a diapers in my bag, so if we have to stay here a long time, I don’t know what i’m going to do,” one traveler said. The storm also slowed travel at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International and Boston Logan. A staggering 10,000 flights were delayed in the last 48 hours, with more than 1,500 canceled. –Kris Van Cleave

Boston closes all public schools All Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to winter weather, the school system announced on Twitter. No school buses will run, and all after-school activities have been canceled. — Victoria Albert

Death toll rises to 7 As the deadly storm crept from West to East, it left snow and flood damage in its wake. An Arizona community is in mourning for three children swept away when the family’s truck got stuck crossing a creek. Two bodies have been recovered. Rescuers and an army of volunteers are continuing to search for any sign of the third child, six year old Willa Rawlings, who was last seen wearing jeans and a purple jacket. Three people in Missouri drowned when floodwaters carried their cars off roads and a passenger was killed in a rollover accident in South Dakota. The West Coast is bracing for even more storms and threats of mudslides this week. In the Northeast, some areas are expecting an additional 10 to 20 inches of snow overnight. — Don Dahler