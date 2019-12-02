Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – December 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lingering Clouds Will Keep Us Feeling Cold for Awhile!

Clouds will hang on through the night time. It will be cold but not as breezy overnight with lows around freezing.

Lingering clouds will continue for much of your Tuesday, but continued dry. it will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40’s. Becoming fair later tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid 30’s by Wednesday morning.

More sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with some nice weather on the way. Temperatures will slowly warm up with highs in the mid 50’s Wednesday and upper 50’s on

