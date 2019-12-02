TSSAA Announces Mr. Football Award Winners

(tssaa.org) Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2019 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards dinner hosted by the Tennessee Titans.
More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2019 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.
2019 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
Division I, Class 1A
Holden Willis, Greenback
Division I, Class 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Division I, Class 3A
James Moore, Stratford
Division I, Class 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Division I, Class 5A
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
Division I, Class 6A
Lincoln Pare, Houston
Division II, Class A
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Division II, Class AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Division II, Class AAA
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa