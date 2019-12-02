More time added to Tony Bigoms murder sentence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man convicted of murder was sentenced today.

A jury found Tony Bigoms guilty of first degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse in September.

- Advertisement -

This was in connection to the killing and dismemberment of Dana Wilkes in 2012.

He was automatically sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

This afternoon, he was sentenced to four years behind bars for the abuse of a corpse.

Wilkes’ uncle spoke at the hearing and told Bigoms how this has impacted his family.

“It was hard to look at him and I don’t see any remorse on his part.”

Bigoms’ lawyers say they plan to appeal the conviction and request a new trial.

He has already had two trials for this case, because a higher court ruled there was a problem with jury sequestration in the first one.