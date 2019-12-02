Tennessee Music Pathways marker honors The Impressions in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The State of Tennessee will honor the Chattanooga roots of the international hit makers, The Impressions.

On Tuesday at 10 AM, a Tennessee Music Pathways Marker will be installed at the Bessie Smith Curltural Center.

Chattanooga born Fred Cash and Sam Gooden from the singing group will be there, along with family members of the late Curtis Mayfield.

The group began as The Roosters in Chattanooga with Gooden and Cash.

They moved to Chicago, adding singers Jerry Butler and Curtis Mayfield.

The Impressions would score 17 pop hits from 1958-1974 with even more soul & r&b hits, including People Get Ready, Amen and It’s Alright.

Jerry Butler left for a solo career in the 50’s and Curtis Mayfield did the same in the 70’s, but the group kept recording and touring.

Mayfield later settled in Atlanta, before dying in 1999.

The Impressions were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

Join the conversation on social media using #TNmusicpathways.