Pregnant woman fatally shot in Tennessee; suspect sought

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child, paralyzed her 8-year-old daughter and injured another adult family member.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24-year-old Alexis Branch was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Sunday night at a home in Brownsville.

TBI says the shooting paralyzed Branch’s 8-year-old daughter over much of her body, while an adult family member suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras near the scene. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact TBI.

