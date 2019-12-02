Person barricaded in downtown motel room

10 PM UPDATE:

So for the past over two hours this has been the scene in front of motel 6 on Williams Street.

We have seen a large police presence with over 20 cop cars.

Here’s what we know about the situation.

Chattanooga police say a guy has barricaded himself in a room.

He’s still in the room and police believe he might be armed.

So they’ve called in negotiators.

The threat of being armed is why there are so many officers out here, some in tactical gear.

We also have seen a woman police have detained and have been talking to.

Not sure if and how she’s connected to this.

Meanwhile, motel guests have been standing outside as they were evacuated.

__________

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm that a person has barricade themself inside a room at a downtown motel.

The SWAT team and armed Chattanooga police officers have surrounded the Motel 6 and brought occupants out.

They have closed Williams and East 25th streets around the Motel also.

They ask that you avoid the area until the situation is resolved.