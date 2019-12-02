Miguel the Eel lights his own Christmas Tree at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Aquarium is hosting a special tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.

The Tennessee Aquarium’s Electric Eel adds a “Shocking around the Christmas Tree” program offered as part of the Aquarium’s Holidays Under the Peaks celebration.

- Advertisement -

His name is Miguel Wattson.

Miguel lets an electric shock out when he is happy, and it lights the lights of a nearby Christmas tree.

You can see Miguel at the Tennessee Aquarium from now until Christmas