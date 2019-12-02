Incline Railway is upgrading their cars climbing Lookout Mountain

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One of Chattanooga’s most popular attractions is the Incline.

It’s been there on the eastern slope of Lookout mountain 124 years.

We’ve been riding the 2 rail cars that were installed 32 years ago, but that will change next February.

CARTA will be spending 4-million dollars on new cars that will offer a better view of the world class scenery.

CARTA says the new ones will have a lot of improvements, including more access for wheelchairs, and air conditioning.

It will take about 2 months to make the transition.