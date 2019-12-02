Be The Gift This Holiday Season

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Organ donation is a sensitive topic for some.

According to Donate Life Tennessee, 22 people die every day waiting on a transplant.

Today they had the opportunity to sign up some new organ donors in Chattanooga.

Garry Kirk knows first hand how important organ donation is.

Not too long ago, he found himself needing a liver and a kidney transplant.

“Without organ donation, I wouldn’t be here today talking to you. But, the Lord blessed and I got a new liver and kidney. I feel 20 years younger.”

This weekend, Donate Life Tennessee gave him an opportunity to share his story with the community.

Dawn Benjamin, with Donate Life Tennessee says, “Our organization encourages everyone to talk to their families and sign up to be an organ and tissue donor. You never know whose life you might save. Once you pass away, you’re leaving a legacy behind.”

Jerri Gunn knows all to well about that legacy.

Her son Rocky died in a car accident and she elected to donate his organs.

She enjoys being able to tell her grandson that his dad is a hero.

Gunn says, “The thing that is really important to me about organ donation is that I get to see life after death. For me, if I hadn’t chosen to do organ donation then Rocky would just be gone.”

Markmans Jewelers partnered with Donate Life Tennessee to allow people to sign up to be organ donors this holiday season.

It is a way to give life this holiday season instead of just material things.

Scott Burnett, Markmans manager, says” We just want our guests to know that there are other things that they can do. In addition to giving a gift, they can be the gift this year.”

You can sign up to be an organ donor here.