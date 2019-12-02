East Ridge students visit new Harrison Elementary construction site

HARRISON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some East Ridge High School students are getting a closer look at what it takes to build a school.

The students recently toured the site of the new Harrison Elementary project.

- Advertisement -

The kids are all part of the Future Ready Institute of Building Construction.

The idea is to give kids an idea of what an actual construction site looks like.

Kristen Raines is a Sophomore at East Ridge High.

Related Article: Public Education Foundation anniversary

“I think being a girl is cool, because not many girls are into stuff like this. It gives me more opportunities.”

P & C Construction is the company building the new Harrison Elementary School.

Project Manager Mike Davis says it’s crucial to get young people interested in the construction field.

“Well, the average age of a construction worker is 50 something years old. We’re getting old. It’s time to be replaced. And not everybody can do the college thing. So if they can come out here and do construction they can still make a good honest living.”

Caleb Davis is with the Building Construction Institute at East Ridge High School.

“The whole goal of future ready is to provide students with opportunities after secondary school. So, building construction is one of the highest needed areas in the state of Tennessee. And so that’s the initiative we have is to give these kids jobs, give these kids opportunities after high school.”