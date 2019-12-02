Aryan Brotherhood members from Georgia & Tennessee arrested

CLARKESVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrest Aryan Brotherhood gang members from both Georgia and Tennessee.

The investigation has been going on for months into illegal drug and street gang activity.

- Advertisement -

It ended with search warrants executed at two homes in Habersham County in the Georgia mountains.

Agents seized guns, drugs and drug objects.

Many of the 13 men charged are member of the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang formed in prisons.

They describe it as “a dangerous criminal organization that is involved in violence, firearms, and transportation of illegal narcotics.”

Here are the charges filed by ARDEO:

Michael Adam McGuire (GA)

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Jenni Sears (GA)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Greg Brown (TN)

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Conspiracy to Commit Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Robert Raines (TN)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

Anthony Steven Williams (GA)

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Possession of Controlled Substance

-Possession of Drug Objects

-Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

-Possession of Sawed-Off shotgun

Allie Murray (GA)

-Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

-Possession of Drug Object

-Possession of Meth

Suzanne Rodgers (GA)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Jordon Large (TN)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Regina Lunsford (TN)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

-Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Kevin Cosper (GA)

-Obstructing of Law Enforcement

-Possession of Drug Objects

-Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Scott Loggins (GA)

-Criminal use of an article with altered serial number

-Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Albert Wheelus (GA)

-Possession of Drug Objects

-Possession of Methamphetamine

Timothy Goetchius (GA)

-Possession of Methamphetamine

-Possession of Drug Objects