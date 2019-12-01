Stabbing In Rossville Sends One Woman To The Hospital

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF)- A Domestic argument between man and a woman lead to a stabbing in Rossville.

According to Sheriff Steve Wilson, 29 year-old Justin Hurst stabbed 34 year-old Jennifer Pippin in the abdomen with a kitchen knife.

Children were present in the house but they were not injured.

Pippin was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hurst was charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children 3rd degree and simple battery.

Hurst will appear before a judge on Monday.