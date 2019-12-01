Nashville Police Are Searching For Four Escaped Teens

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for four escaped teens.

Two of those teens are accused murderers.

Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17, Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15 ran out of the Juvenile Detention Center downtown Saturday night.

According to officials, the four teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight inside the facility.

They were last seen running on S. 2nd Street toward Jefferson Street in Nashville.

All four are considered to be dangerous.

Anyone seeing them is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.