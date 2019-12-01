Kayaker Dies In Rhea County Kayaking Accident

RHEA CO. (WDEF) -(Update) The Kayaker has been identified as 31 year old Andrew Gamble.

RHEA CO. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that one person died after a kayaking accident today.

The Accident happened on Richland Creek, near Back Valley Road in Rhea County.

According to TWRA, three kayakers were kayaking along the section of stream known for white water paddling after heavy rains.

One of the kayakers, a 31 year-old Hamilton County man, became trapped under a log.

The other kayakers attempted to help him.

TWRA says that they were able to recover the boat but not the kayaker.

The man was wearing a life jacket.

Officials say that fast moving waters with deep water holes made recovery efforts challenging.

TWRA along with the Rhea Count Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Emergency Management and Tennessee State Parks remain on scene.

The victims name will be released after his family has been notified.