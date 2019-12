RHEA CO. Tenn (WDEF) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency confirms one person has died on Richland Creek in Rhea County.

First responders arrived on scene to the report of a man trapped under a log.

The man was from Hamilton County and was white water rafting with his friends who attempted to help him out after he became trapped.

Rhea County Sheriffs and Rhea County Emergency Management are continuing to assist with the active scene.