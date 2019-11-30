Terelle Pryor recovering after being stabbed

Free agent NFL wide receiver Terelle Pryor is in stable condition after being stabbed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, overnight, CBS Sports reports. Terelle was stabbed in the shoulder and chest, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source,” Schefter wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

The stabbing occurred early Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the Troy Hill neighborhood, CBS Pittsburgh reports. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reported that an unidentified woman is in custody at police headquarters in connection with the stabbing.

Trending News

Pryor’s agent says he was told the former Rose Bowl MVP is expected to make a full recovery, according to The Associated Press.

Pryor is a native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania. After playing quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008, he was by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft. He played five seasons with the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

As a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Pryor recorded 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He also holds the NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback (93 yards).

Pryor joined the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, but was released in September following a hamstring injury. He has not played in a regular season game since Nov. 2018.