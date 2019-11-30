Northwest Whitfield Blasts Ringgold 72-48

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Northwest Whitfield boys basketball team got a 24 point road win over Ringgold on Friday evening as the Bruins downed the Tigers 72-48. The first quarter was tightly contested. With the quarter winding down, Will Buckner hit a corner three for Northwest Whitfield to give them a three point lead to end the period. A steal and lay-up from the Bruins Payton Baker in the second quarter quickly got the lead to ten points. Northwest Whitfield never looked back. They were up 13 at halftime, as they cruised to the easy victory.