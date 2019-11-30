Meigs Co Beats Trousdale Co to Advance to First State Title Game in 24 Years

Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) Meigs Co stopped a game-tying two point conversion in the final two minutes to seal a 22-20 win over Trousdale Co in the state semifinals. The victory sends the Tigers back to the state championship game for the first time since 1995.

After a scoreless first half, both teams found their offensive groove in the second half. Trousdale took a 7-0 lead in the third quarter on a 48-yard touchdown run from Cameron Rankins. The Tigers then took the lead on a 20-yard TD catch by Gabe Maldonado. Two point conversion made it 8-7.

With the game tied at 14 with nine minutes to play, Tigers quarterback Aaron Swafford hit Cameron Huckabey for a big 43 yard completion. That helped set up a Swafford touchdown run and two point conversion to make it 22-14. Trousdale got a short touchdown plunge from Rankins with just under two minutes to play, but the Tigers stopped the two point conversion to earn the 22-20 victory.