Greenback Edges South Pittsburg 27-26 to Advance to State Title Game

Greenback beat South Pittsburg 27-26 in the state semifinals on Friday night to advance to next week’s Class A State championship game. It’s the third time in four years that the Cherokees have knocked off the Pirates in the semifinal round.

South Pittsburg enjoyed a 14-7 lead at halftime, and they extended the advantage to 20-7 in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jaylyn Hubbard. But the Cherokees added two touchdowns of their own in the third quarter to take the lead, including a 54 yard TD reception from Holden Willis to make it 21-20 Greenback.

South Pittsburg went up 26-20, but Greenback scored with 45-seconds to play on a touchdown catch from Duke Stinnett. That was the game winner as the Cherokees take it 27-26.